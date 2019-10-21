Over 970 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 970 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Over 970 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, in total 975 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 402 people ([including] 120 women and 205 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 573 people ([including] 172 women and 292 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, eight internally displaced Syrian refugees have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 36 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.