UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen People Dead In Chile Amid Wildfires - Senapred

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 10:13 PM

At least 13 people have died in south-central Chile amid forest fires razing through several regions, disaster management authority Senapred informs

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) At least 13 people have died in south-central Chile amid forest fires razing through several regions, disaster management authority Senapred informs.

"A total of 13 people have died as a result of forest fires in the Biobio, Nuble and La Araucania regions," Senapred said in a Friday statement.

A 37-year-old female firefighter, as well as the pilot and the mechanic of a helicopter that was battling a fire in the village of Galvarino, are among the dead.

There are currently 178 wildfires raging in Chile, covering about 8,000 hectares of land.

