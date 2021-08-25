Tatyana Bakalchuk, the co-founder and owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, tops the Forbes list of 25 richest women in the country with $13 billion, the Forbes said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Tatyana Bakalchuk, the co-founder and owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, tops the Forbes list of 25 richest women in the country with $13 billion, the Forbes said on Wednesday.

"Bakalchuk's capital has grown 1,200% a year. She takes the second place among all Forbes billionaires in the world in 2021, based on this indicator," the statement read.

Bakalchuk first appeared on Forbes list in 2018 with her fortune estimated at $600 million. Last year Wildberries delivered 323.8 million orders, which is twice as many as in 2019, and the company's turnover grew almost twice, amounting to 437.2 billion rubles ($5.9 billion).

Yelena Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, founder of Inteco construction company and a part owner of German Hightex, has been long-time leader of the Forbes list of Russia's wealthiest women, but this time ranks second.

Over the past two years, Baturina's fortune has remained unchanged at $1.3 billion.

Lidiya Mikhailova, the founder of Cherkizovo Group meat producer, is ranked third with an estimated $1.3 billion. The fourth position is occupied by Ekaterina Fedun, the daughter of the co-owner of energy giant Lukoil Leonid Fedun, with $900 million. Valentina Schneider, the owner of Svetofor chain of stores, is worth $650 million and is ranked fifth on the list.

Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, is worth $375 million and is ranked 15th. In June, Yumasheva sold 2.6% of En+ Group to UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala, thus reducing her stake to 2.58%.

Irina Abramovich, ex-wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is 20th on the list with her fortune estimated at $300 million.