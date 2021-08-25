UrduPoint.com

Owner Of Online Retailer Wildberries Tops Forbes List Of Russia's Richest Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:48 PM

Owner of Online Retailer Wildberries Tops Forbes List of Russia's Richest Women

Tatyana Bakalchuk, the co-founder and owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, tops the Forbes list of 25 richest women in the country with $13 billion, the Forbes said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Tatyana Bakalchuk, the co-founder and owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, tops the Forbes list of 25 richest women in the country with $13 billion, the Forbes said on Wednesday.

"Bakalchuk's capital has grown 1,200% a year. She takes the second place among all Forbes billionaires in the world in 2021, based on this indicator," the statement read.

Bakalchuk first appeared on Forbes list in 2018 with her fortune estimated at $600 million. Last year Wildberries delivered 323.8 million orders, which is twice as many as in 2019, and the company's turnover grew almost twice, amounting to 437.2 billion rubles ($5.9 billion).

Yelena Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, founder of Inteco construction company and a part owner of German Hightex, has been long-time leader of the Forbes list of Russia's wealthiest women, but this time ranks second.

Over the past two years, Baturina's fortune has remained unchanged at $1.3 billion.

Lidiya Mikhailova, the founder of Cherkizovo Group meat producer, is ranked third with an estimated $1.3 billion. The fourth position is occupied by Ekaterina Fedun, the daughter of the co-owner of energy giant Lukoil Leonid Fedun, with $900 million. Valentina Schneider, the owner of Svetofor chain of stores, is worth $650 million and is ranked fifth on the list.

Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, is worth $375 million and is ranked 15th. In June, Yumasheva sold 2.6% of En+ Group to UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala, thus reducing her stake to 2.58%.

Irina Abramovich, ex-wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is 20th on the list with her fortune estimated at $300 million.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia German UAE Company Forbes June Women 2018 2019 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder ..

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder case

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' commences at NC ..

2 minutes ago
 CPO visits Pirwadhai madrasa harassment case victi ..

CPO visits Pirwadhai madrasa harassment case victim's house; assures investigati ..

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei edges down on profit-taking

Tokyo's Nikkei edges down on profit-taking

2 minutes ago
 Two Injured as Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing ..

Two Injured as Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on San Diego County Freeway - ..

2 minutes ago
 Cuba Protests Perfect Storm of US Embargo Effects, ..

Cuba Protests Perfect Storm of US Embargo Effects, Delta Variant, Pandemic Fatig ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.