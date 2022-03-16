UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Expresses Concerns Over Karnataka High Court’s Decision Of Banning Hijab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 03:16 PM

The Foreign Office says decision manifestly has failed to uphold the principle to religious practices and impinges on the human rights.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Pakistan on Wednesday expressed serious concern over decision of the High Court of Indian State of Karnataka barring Muslim students from wearing hijab in educational institutions.

It said, “Equally sad is the fact that the judiciary in India which is expected to act as a bulwark against dehumanization, stigmatization and discrimination against minorities has completely failed to uphold the principles of justice and equality,”.

The Foreign Office said the decision marks a fresh low in the relentless anti-Muslim campaign where even the pretext of secularism is being weaponized to target Muslims.

He also said, “It is feared that the flawed ruling by the High Court would fast track the pace of marginalization of the minorities, especially Muslims and further embolden the Hindu-RSS zealots to target them with impunity,”.

The FO said: “It is deeply concerning that the malicious trend of characterizing Muslims as ‘others’ or ‘20%’ by prominent BJP leaders which was continuing with appalling impunity is now also being translated into decisions by the judiciary.”

The discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the grossly injudicious Indian Supreme Court judgement in the Babri mosque case were not distant memories, the statement recalled.

It strongly urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims, and their right to practice religion.

“We also call upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organizations to play their role in prevailing upon India to arrest the tide of majoritarianism and discrimination in India and to ensure protection of all minorities especially Muslims,” it added.

Ends

