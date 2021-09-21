UrduPoint.com

Palestinian State 'best Way' To Resolve Conflict With Israel: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a sovereign and democratic Palestinian state is the "best way" to ensure Israel's future

"The commitment of the United States to Israel's security is without question," Biden said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"But I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state," he said.

"We're a long way from that goal at this moment but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress."

