UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Paris Climate Agreement will enter into force for the United States on February 19, the United Nations secretary-general's spokesman said.

On Wednesday, new US President Joe Biden signed three executive orders, including one on the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. The decision reverses former President Donald Trump's move to abandon the accord.

"The Paris Agreement will enter into force for the United States on 19 February 2021, in accordance with its article 21 (3)," Stephane Dujarric said on late Wednesday.

The landmark climate accord, signed in Paris in 2015, aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by governments committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, Trump announced the decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement with the exit having been completed last year.