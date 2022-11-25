Paris Says Moscow Gave No Information Its Officials Have Visa Issues for UNESCO Event

Russian authorities did not inform France about the problem with issuance of visas for Russian officials to participate in the event of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that France had not issued visas for members of the Russian delegation to take part in the 33th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Council in Paris.

"Russian authorities did not inform us about the visa issue connected with UNESCO," a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry told briefing.

The spokesperson also noted that France had always issued visas to delegations for UNESCO events in due time and used communication channels if there were any problems.