UrduPoint.com

Paris Says Moscow Gave No Information Its Officials Have Visa Issues For UNESCO Event

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Paris Says Moscow Gave No Information Its Officials Have Visa Issues for UNESCO Event

Russian authorities did not inform France about the problem with issuance of visas for Russian officials to participate in the event of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russian authorities did not inform France about the problem with issuance of visas for Russian officials to participate in the event of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that France had not issued visas for members of the Russian delegation to take part in the 33th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Council in Paris.

"Russian authorities did not inform us about the visa issue connected with UNESCO," a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry told briefing.

The spokesperson also noted that France had always issued visas to delegations for UNESCO events in due time and used communication channels if there were any problems.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia France Paris Visa Event

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming ..

Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysian PM

22 seconds ago
 LG minister seeks prompt action on public complain ..

LG minister seeks prompt action on public complaints

24 seconds ago
 Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis: Ras ..

Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis: Rashid Malik lifts seniors 50 plu ..

25 seconds ago
 Ziaullah Langu felicitates new army chief, CJCSC

Ziaullah Langu felicitates new army chief, CJCSC

34 minutes ago
 France warns Italy as EU hosts migration crisis ta ..

France warns Italy as EU hosts migration crisis talks

34 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.