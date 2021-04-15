UrduPoint.com
Paris Talks To Become Vital Part Of Preparation To Normandy Format Negotiations -Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:12 PM

Paris Talks to Become Vital Part of Preparation to Normandy Format Negotiations -Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Friday talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will become an important part of the preparation to the Normandy Format negotiations

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Friday talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will become an important part of the preparation to the Normandy Format negotiations,

"Tomorrow, I want to discuss some details [about Donbas] personally and this is the main issue with which I am traveling and will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

And also after our personal meeting, there will be another video meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. An important meeting. As of now we have this kind of 'Normandy Format' but this is important preparation for the Normandy Format," Zelenskyy said.

