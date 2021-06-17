UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Welcomes Resumption Of High-Level Dialogue Between US, Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:24 PM

Paris Welcomes Resumption of High-Level Dialogue Between US, Russia

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday positively assessed the resumption of a high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia, noting the need to hold discussions with Moscow on the issue of strategic security and arms control

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday positively assessed the resumption of a high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia, noting the need to hold discussions with Moscow on the issue of strategic security and arms control.

"The resumption of high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia is a positive development," the ministry's spokesperson said during a briefing.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, was held on Wednesday in Geneva.

"The joint statement by the US and Russian presidents paves the way for discussions on strategic stability and arms control between the two countries, which currently possess nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. Dialogue with Russia on these issues is necessary in the context of the gradual disintegration of existing arms control instruments, as noted by the heads of state and government of NATO countries at the summit in Brussels on June 14," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia Nuclear Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June Government

Recent Stories

UAE GDP is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2021, 3.8% ..

13 minutes ago

Reception in honor of former DG Information ND Jat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to develop backward areas: Ziaull ..

3 minutes ago

Yaroshenko's Defense Believes He Will Be Included ..

3 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare in Face of Repu ..

6 minutes ago

Pentagon Preparing Request for Extra Military Aid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.