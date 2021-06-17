Paris Welcomes Resumption of High-Level Dialogue Between US, Russia

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday positively assessed the resumption of a high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia, noting the need to hold discussions with Moscow on the issue of strategic security and arms control

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday positively assessed the resumption of a high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia, noting the need to hold discussions with Moscow on the issue of strategic security and arms control.

"The resumption of high-level dialogue between the United States and Russia is a positive development," the ministry's spokesperson said during a briefing.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, was held on Wednesday in Geneva.

"The joint statement by the US and Russian presidents paves the way for discussions on strategic stability and arms control between the two countries, which currently possess nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. Dialogue with Russia on these issues is necessary in the context of the gradual disintegration of existing arms control instruments, as noted by the heads of state and government of NATO countries at the summit in Brussels on June 14," the spokesperson added.