Participants of Berlin Libya Conference Note Improvement in Situation in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Participants of the Berlin conference on Libya have noted significant improvement in the situation in the North African country in comparison to last year, according to the final conclusions of the event published on Wednesday.

"The situation in Libya has improved significantly since the Berlin Conference on Libya held on 19 January 2020. Hostilities have stopped. A ceasefire is in place. The oil shutdown was lifted. An inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned Political dialogue resumed among all Libyan political parties and actors, under the auspices of the United Nations. An interim executive authority was established, and the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) approved by the House of Representatives," a statement published following the conference said.

All participants of the conference supported the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya except for Turkey, according to the statement.

"All foreign forces and mercenaries need to be withdrawn from Libya without delay[1] ,and the security sector reformed and placed firmly under unified, civilian authority and oversight," the statement read, adding that "[1] Turkey introduced a reservation.

In addition, participants of the conference also pledged to comply with the arms embargo in accordance with a resolution by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We call for the full compliance of all actors with UNSC sanctions, including through national implementation measures, against those who are found to be in breach of the UNSC arms embargo or the ceasefire, threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya or obstruct or undermine the successful completion of its political transition, including those elections planned for in the LPDF Roadmap, or who violate applicable international humanitarian law, international human rights law or commit human rights abuses in Libya. We strongly call on the UNSC to consider imposing such sanctions as appropriate," the statement read.