Participants of Intra-Afghan Negotiations Hope to Agree on 1st Point of Discussion - Kabul

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Kabul administration and the Taliban movement are hoping to agree on the very first term of the intra-afghan dialog, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday.

"The two teams are fully focused on the first point of the negotiations. This is an agreement on the rules of procedure for negotiating. They have made very good progress on more than 20 points. But there is disagreement on one point, which is related to the legal basis of negotiations," the top diplomat said.

Atmar added that negotiators representing the Afghan government were counting on the prompt resumption of negotiations and hoping for more progress.

The long-awaited intra-Afghan talks began in September after the Taliban reached a landmark peace deal with Washington back in February, which envisions full withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

Although both parties of the dialog have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan, a surge in violence has been observed in various provinces across the country since the talks began.