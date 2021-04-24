The climate partnership with the United States solidifies the United Arab Emirates' role as the region's pioneer in environmental action, the Emirati minister of climate change and environment told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The climate partnership with the United States solidifies the United Arab Emirates' role as the region's pioneer in environmental action, the Emirati minister of climate change and environment told Sputnik.

On the margins of the ongoing US-sponsored climate summit, the UAE and the US announced a new joint initiative � the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM-C), aimed at stimulating agricultural innovation around the world.

"AIM-C is the next step in our efforts that reinforces the UAE's pioneering position in global climate action. The initiative will go a long way in attracting investment to agricultural R&D that will, in turn, fast-track the development and deployment of cutting-edge solutions in the vital sector worldwide. Only this way can we preserve our precious natural resources for future generations," Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi said in an interview.

The Regional Dialogue for Climate Action, hosted by the United Arab Emirates in early April and attended by US Climate Envoy John Kerry, is another manifestation of collective efforts in the vital area, he went on.

"The visit, as well as the UAE Regional Climate Dialogue in which John Kerry participated, reaffirmed the UAE's status as a key actor in the global climate dialogue .

.. As many countries of the region are major hydrocarbon producers, the [event] was dedicated to the energy sector, including the transition to renewable energy as well as reducing the carbon footprint of the oil and gas sector," Al Nuaimi added.

Among other topics discussed at the summit, which brought together the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sudan and the US, were climate change mitigation and adaptation with a focus on developing the agricultural sector, strengthening food security, and adopting nature-based solutions.

"The event provided us with an ideal opportunity to review our progress in climate action, exchange knowledge and experience with other countries of the region, identify new areas of collaboration, and raise our collective ambition in the run-up to COP26," the minister noted.

The UAE aims to increase the contribution of clean energy from 25% to 50% by 2050, and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70%. The Gulf country also seeks to share its experience with others during the next Climate Change Conference COP26 in the Scottish city of Glasgow, scheduled for November.