Pashinyan Asks Putin to Start Consultations on Moscow's Security Assistance to Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to launch consultations regarding Russian assistance to Yerevan in order to help maintain its security amid the armed conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The prime minister of Armenia has asked the Russian president to hold immediate consultations to define the type and size of assistance that Russian can provide to the Republic of Armenia to maintain its security based on the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and the article 2 of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of August 29, 1997," the ministry said in a statement.

