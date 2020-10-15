UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan: Militants Could Have Been Sent To N. Caucasus To Divert Attention From Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Pashinyan: Militants Could Have Been Sent to N. Caucasus to Divert Attention From Karabakh

Militants could have been deployed by Turkey to the North Caucasus to divert Russia's attention from Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Militants could have been deployed by Turkey to the North Caucasus to divert Russia's attention from Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

A group of armed militants was found on Tuesday during search operations in the Oktyabrsky district of Russia's Grozny. Four militants who opened fire on the security forces were eliminated and three law enforcement officers were killed. The Russian anti-terror watchdog then decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation.

"The question is whether this is an accident or a planned action aimed at destabilizing the North Caucasus in order to divert Russia's attention from the events that are now taking place in the South Caucasus, in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is a very important detail that must be assessed in Russia," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Militants Prime Minister Russia Turkey From

Recent Stories

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

3 minutes ago

Macron says fishing must not be 'sacrificed' to Br ..

3 minutes ago

Decision on EU's 2030 Goals on Climate Agenda Need ..

3 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled; PO arrested

3 minutes ago

Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Ra ..

5 minutes ago

Dandot Cement Factory union calls off protest on F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.