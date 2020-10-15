Pashinyan: Militants Could Have Been Sent to N. Caucasus to Divert Attention From Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

Militants could have been deployed by Turkey to the North Caucasus to divert Russia's attention from Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Militants could have been deployed by Turkey to the North Caucasus to divert Russia's attention from Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

A group of armed militants was found on Tuesday during search operations in the Oktyabrsky district of Russia's Grozny. Four militants who opened fire on the security forces were eliminated and three law enforcement officers were killed. The Russian anti-terror watchdog then decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation.

"The question is whether this is an accident or a planned action aimed at destabilizing the North Caucasus in order to divert Russia's attention from the events that are now taking place in the South Caucasus, in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is a very important detail that must be assessed in Russia," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.