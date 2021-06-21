YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party is leading in Armenia's snap parliamentarian elections with 58% of votes, according to the first data published by the Central electoral Commission on Sunday.

The votes from 80 of 2,008 polling stations have been counted until now.

Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance comes second with 22% of the vote. Businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has passing the 5% threshold to win a seat in the parliament.