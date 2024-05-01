Open Menu

Passenger Surge Boosts Financial Recovery Of Australia's Major Airports: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Passenger surge boosts financial recovery of Australia's major airports: report

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A new government report has shown that the aeronautical operations of Australia's four major airports returned to profit in 2022-23, the first full financial year since the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In its Airport Monitoring Report released on Tuesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission confirmed that Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney airports saw 100.7 million passengers in total passing through in 2022-23, up 127.4 percent from the previous year.

But the number of domestic passengers was still 10.

4 percent below pre-pandemic levels, with international passengers 31 percent below.

According to the report, Perth Airport recorded an aeronautical operating profit margin of 34.6 percent in 2022-23, followed by Sydney Airport at 29.1 percent, Brisbane Airport at 28.8 percent, and Melbourne Airport at 22.9 percent.

Perth Airport's aeronautical operating profit margin was slightly higher than its 2018-19 record of 34.2 percent, but the readings of Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne were lower than before the pandemic,

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

12 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

17 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

17 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

17 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

18 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

18 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

19 hours ago

More Stories From World