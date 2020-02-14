US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday expressed solidarity with President Donald Trump's opinion that cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei in developing 5G networks is inherently dangerous

"This is the most insidious form of aggression � to have that line of communication, 5G, dominated by an autocratic government that does not share our values," Pelosi said at a press conference at the Munich Security Conference.

Replying to a journalist's question about whether she "agree[s] in substance with Trump's policy on China, she replied "We have an agreement in that regard.

"

"Because I do believe that it is a real danger to put all of that power in the sinofication of 5G, and we have to be very careful about how we go forward," she added.

The United States has accused Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese government and using its equipment for illegal surveillance on users. Washington has also systematically encouraged other countries to give up Huawei equipment and infrastructure in building their 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations and protested the US' efforts to restrict the company's business around the world.