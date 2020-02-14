UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Agrees With Trump On Threats Of Cooperating With China's Huawei On 5G

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:48 PM

Pelosi Agrees With Trump on Threats of Cooperating With China's Huawei on 5G

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday expressed solidarity with President Donald Trump's opinion that cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei in developing 5G networks is inherently dangerous

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday expressed solidarity with President Donald Trump's opinion that cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei in developing 5G networks is inherently dangerous.

"This is the most insidious form of aggression � to have that line of communication, 5G, dominated by an autocratic government that does not share our values," Pelosi said at a press conference at the Munich Security Conference.

Replying to a journalist's question about whether she "agree[s] in substance with Trump's policy on China, she replied "We have an agreement in that regard.

"

"Because I do believe that it is a real danger to put all of that power in the sinofication of 5G, and we have to be very careful about how we go forward," she added.

The United States has accused Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese government and using its equipment for illegal surveillance on users. Washington has also systematically encouraged other countries to give up Huawei equipment and infrastructure in building their 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations and protested the US' efforts to restrict the company's business around the world.

Related Topics

World Business China Washington Company Trump Nancy Munich United States 5G All Government Agreement Share Huawei

Recent Stories

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

8 minutes ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

8 minutes ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

8 minutes ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

8 minutes ago

First coronavirus case in Africa: Egypt health min ..

13 minutes ago

Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.