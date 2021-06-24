Pelosi Announces Creation of US House Panel to Probe January 6 'Insurrection' at Capitol

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the creation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 unrest at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the creation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 unrest at the Capitol.

"This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I'm announcing that the House will be establishing a Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection," Pelosi said during a press conference.

Pelosi said the committee will investigate the cause of the unrest and will make recommendations to prevent similar events from happening.

Last month, US Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the events at the Capitol.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers legalizing the 2020 election results in several US states that then US President Donald Trump claimed were illegal. Trump has claimed that victory was stolen from him via massive voter and election fraud and lawmakers from several US states should not certify the election results.