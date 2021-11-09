Pelosi Says Congress Still Plans on Passing $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Next Week

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US Congress still intends to pass the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that funds social welfare and climate change efforts next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday during a press conference at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.

"Yes, we intend, that is our plan, to pass the (reconciliation) bill the week of November 15, as is indicated in our statements that were made at the time of passing the infrastructure bill, and we're very proud of that," Pelosi said.

The $1.75 trillion legislation, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on certain social welfare and climate change programs if passed.

Pelosi and other congressional Democratic leaders at the press conference spoke about the measure's potential impact on the development of green energy technology, climate resiliency and widespread economic prosperity.

The Congress passed last week a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that will fund the construction of bridges, roads and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as expand internet access nationwide.

