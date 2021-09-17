UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says She Invited UK Prime Minister To Meeting With Congressional Leaders This Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and invited him to participate a meeting with congressional leaders later in September.

"It was my honor to personally invite the Prime Minister to a bipartisan leadership meeting in the United States Capitol when he travels to the United States later this month," Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi said she discussed with Johnson climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as bilateral issues and mutual commitment to international security.

"On COVID-19, I complimented the Prime Minister for his leadership in the fight, as we all work to turn the corner on the pandemic," Pelosi said. "In the interest of global security, I commended the Prime Minister on his leadership in working with President (Joe) Biden and Australian Prime Minister (Scott) Morrison on the recently announced trilateral 'AUKUS' (Australian-UK-US) security partnership."

On Wednesday, Morrison together with Johnson and Biden declared the forming of the new AUKUS defense and security partnership to protect shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

