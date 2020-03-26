Pennsylvania State Senate Postpones Primary Election Over COVID-19 Fears - Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Pennsylvania State Senate announced on Wednesday that it has approved a bill to advance the date of its presidential Primary election from April 28 to early June over concerns about the developing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation moving Pennsylvania's April 28 primary election to June 2 amid COVID19 concerns," the legislative chamber stated in a Twitter message. "The bill... already passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives."