UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pennsylvania State Senate Postpones Primary Election Over COVID-19 Fears - Announcement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pennsylvania State Senate Postpones Primary Election Over COVID-19 Fears - Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Pennsylvania State Senate announced on Wednesday that it has approved a bill to advance the date of its presidential Primary election from April 28 to early June over concerns about the developing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation moving Pennsylvania's April 28 primary election to June 2 amid COVID19 concerns," the legislative chamber stated in a Twitter message. "The bill... already passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives."

Related Topics

Election Senate Twitter Chamber April June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

2 hours ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

3 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

2 hours ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.