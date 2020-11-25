Pentagon, Biden Teams Start Discussions on Transition - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Pentagon officials and President-elect Joe Biden's team have started discussions on the transition process, the head of the Department of Defense transition team Thomas Muir told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy in a letter to Biden said she had determined his transition team could now access post-election resources and services. Murphy said she made her decision independently and was never pressured by any White House officials to delay her decision.

"First meeting today was by videoconference. Good productive meeting," Muir said during a press briefing, noting that both sides exchanged emails a night before.

The two teams were able to lay out ground rules, and the Biden side agreed with the protection measures Pentagon has in order to contain COVID-19, he added.

"I am providing a small tour on Monday next week," Muir said.

The Biden team will be provided an office space, while Pentagon plans to organize a number of operational and other briefings, he added.