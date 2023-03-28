UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin vetoed on Tuesday the feasibility of giving Ukraine MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin vetoed on Tuesday the feasibility of giving Ukraine MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles.

"It is not a survivable platform if they try to use (the MQ-9) in that environment," Austin said during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing.

He explained that the air domain is a "very hostile airspace" because of Russia's air defense capabilities.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley echoed Austin's stance during the hearing: "It's not survivable. It's big and slow. It's gonna get nailed by the Russian air defense systems."

Milley also added that the Reaper's capabilities were not greater than the smaller, faster, more nimble UAV systems that the US and other countries were already providing Ukraine.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Russia Vehicles Austin Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK st ..

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK students signed

10 minutes ago
 Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubl ..

Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing in 2035 - Finance ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next ..

EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Normalization ..

11 minutes ago
 Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Wea ..

Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Weapons at EU Expense - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cros ..

Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cross-border movement of monthly 3 ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profi ..

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.