UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Says US Could Send More Troops To Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Pentagon Chief Says US Could Send More Troops to Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mark Esper did not exclude sending more troops to Syria, on top of several hundred that are already stationed there.

"I think we have enough troops in Syria and if we don't we would deploy additional troops ” that's one of the things I keep in close contact about with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," he said at Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Related Topics

Syria Top

Recent Stories

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

2 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

2 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

2 hours ago

South Africa win Dubai sevens

2 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s ports handle 808,000 passengers during h ..

3 hours ago

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.