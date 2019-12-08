Pentagon Chief Says US Could Send More Troops to Syria

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mark Esper did not exclude sending more troops to Syria, on top of several hundred that are already stationed there.

"I think we have enough troops in Syria and if we don't we would deploy additional troops ” that's one of the things I keep in close contact about with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," he said at Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.