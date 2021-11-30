Pentagon Global Posture Review Strengthens Deterrence Against Russia, China - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Defense Department's Global Posture Review strengthens deterrence against Russia and China, Mara Karlin, who performs the duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said.

"The Global Posture Review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea," Karlin said on Monday.

Karlin explained that these initiatives include seeking greater regional access from military partnership activities, enhancing infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands and planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia.

Karlin said the Global Posture Review strengthens the combat-credible deterrent against Russian in Europe and enables NATO forces to operate more effectively.

The Global Posture Review assessed evolving counterterrorism requirements following the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan and approach toward Iran, she said.

With respect to Iraq and Syria, the Global Posture Review directs the Defense Department to continue to support the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and build the capacity of partner forces, Karlin said.

Moreover, the Global Posture review directs the Defense Department to conduct additional analysis concerning enduring posture requirements in the middle East, she also said.

In Africa, the Global Posture Review analysis suggests supporting several ongoing interagency reviews to ensure the Defense Department has an appropriately-scoped posture to monitor threats from regional violent extremist groups, partners, Karlin added.

In Central and South America and the Caribbean, the Global Posture Review directs the Defense Department to continue to support US efforts on transnational challenges, including counternarcotics missions, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, according to Karlin.