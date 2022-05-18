Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO Expansion

US defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that he cannot confirm the authenticity of the reported list of Turkish demands in exchange for approving Sweden and Finland's application to become members of NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that he cannot confirm the authenticity of the reported list of Turkish demands in exchange for approving Sweden and Finland's application to become members of NATO.

Turkey is planning to lay down a proclamation outlining ten conditions that Finland and Sweden must to observe if they want Ankara to green-light their accession to NATO, the Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"I cannot. I am not seeing that list," Kirby said when asked to confirm whether the list is authentic. "I cannot confirm the authenticity of that list."