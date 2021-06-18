Pentagon Says Ready to Protect Next US Mid-Term Elections Against Cyber Threats

UrduPoint.com
The Pentagon is ready to protect the next mid-term elections in the United States against the threat of cyber attacks from without, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, United States Department of Defense Mieke Eoyang said on Friday

"The Department of Defense stands ready to defend the next mid-term elections," Eoyang said during an online conversation hosted by the German Marshall Fund.

Speaking of major threats Eoyang mentioned Russia and Iran. "People have spoken a lot about the Russians. Iranians have also been very aggressive in cyberspace," she said.

She also noted that US President Joe Biden raised the issue of cybersecurity during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

On Wednesday, Putin said that he agreed with Biden to start consultations on cybersecurity while speaking at a press conference following the talks with Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange. He added cybersecurity is extremely important for the whole world as well as for Russia and the US.

In November 2022, the US will hold mid-term elections when all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate will be contested.

