Pentagon to Provide Ukraine With $125Mln in Weapons, Other Security Aid - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States will provide a new $125 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes two patrol boats, equipment and training, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"The Department is announcing a new $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts to help Ukraine's forces preserve the country's territorial integrity, secure its borders and improve interoperability with NATO," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson pointed out that the latest action "reaffirms the United States' commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression."

Kirby explained that the new security aid package includes two armed patrol boats, but does not include Javelin anti-tank missiles that the United States had provided to Ukraine in the past.

"That package announced today will include two Mark 4 armed patrol boats that will help Ukraine defend its territorial waters. That will include some training, equipment and advisory efforts from us. This will now make our commitment a total of eight patrol boats," Kirby said.

The package was funded through the State Department's foreign military financing, he also said.

The United States encourages Ukraine to modernize its defenses in line with NATO principles and standards and stands committed to assist it with reforms, Kirby added.

Since 2014, the US has committed well over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including 360 Javeline anti-tank missiles, according to the US officials.