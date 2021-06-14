UrduPoint.com
People Line Up To Receive Free Food At New Delhi Centers For Poor Because Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:37 PM

People Line Up to Receive Free Food at New Delhi Centers for Poor Because of COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) People are turning up en masse at food distribution centers in New Delhi that were set up by the government for those who lost their income due to COVID-19 and ended up below the poverty line, a Sputnik corresponded reported on Monday.

People in the queue were standing tightly next to each other and, aside from face masks on some of the participants, COVID-19 precautions were hardly observed.

"Our fear of hunger is bigger than that of the coronavirus. If we do not get the food ration, we will die of hunger," one of the women in the queue said.

The New Delhi government began distributing food kits � four kilograms (8.8 Pounds) of wheat and one kilogram of rice � on June 5 to help those living below the poverty line as a result of the pandemic. Several such centers have since been established across the Indian capital.

Since mid-April, the New Delhi government has extended the lockdown restrictions five times over a rapid spike in infections, with restaurants, non-food stores, and shopping centers instructed to close.

