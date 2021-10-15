UrduPoint.com

Perpetrator Of Archery Attack In Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:03 PM

The individual behind the deadly archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg is likely suffering from a mental disorder, and is now being held in a secure medical facility, the police said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The individual behind the deadly archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg is likely suffering from a mental disorder, and is now being held in a secure medical facility, the police said on Friday.

"The theory that (the crime) is rooted in some kind of Illness is becoming more and more valid ... The final conclusion will be made after psychological examination," police spokesman Per Thomas Omholt said during a press conference.

According to the police officer, the perpetrator was hospitalized.

"His health is such that it was necessary to send him to a medical facility. He is not in prison, but in a secure medical facility," Omholt added.

On Wednesday evening, the police arrested a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, killing five and wounding several more. The archer is a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

