Persistent dry weather increases seasonal diseases in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Continuous dry weather in most parts of Hazara division have caused a serious increase in seasonal diseases created drought, affect the wheat crop and shortage of clean drinking water.

Fever, cough, chest infections, respiratory tract infection, flu and other seasonal disease have increased due to the dry weather while skin dryness and allergies have become more widespread.Asthma patients, the elderly, and youngsters should be given additional attention to avoid complications, the doctors advised.

No major rain has been reported in the region in more than a month and this is likely to prevail during the current week.

If the situation persists it is expected that the issue of clean drinking water would emerge in Abbottabad, Mansehra and other districts of the Hazara division.

While talking to APP, Dr Nasir said dry weather coupled with cold causes several seasonal diseases which need special precautionary measures. People, especially the elderly and minors, should dress warmly, he warned.

He explained that a sudden increase in temperature might produce a sore throat, which can progress to a serious infection, making it difficult to swallow food or water and leaving you feeling sluggish and tired.