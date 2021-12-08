Peru Congress Votes Against Holding Impeachment Trial of President Castillo

Peru lawmakers voted against the impeachment process of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who had been previously accused of misusing state funds during election campaign

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Peru lawmakers voted against the impeachment process of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who had been previously accused of misusing state funds during election campaign.

"The plenary congress rejected the consideration of petition 1222 by 76 votes against, 46 for, with four abstentions, proposing to declare the permanent moral incapacity of the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo," the parliament press service said on Twitter.

On November 25, a group of parliamentarians submitted a proposal to impeach Castillo. Among the reasons, they named the illegal use of funds from the Junin region government during the 2021 election campaign of the Free Peru National Political Party, the appointment of people associated with terrorism or accused of defending terrorism as officials, and influence peddling in the armed forces.