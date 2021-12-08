UrduPoint.com

Peru Congress Votes Against Holding Impeachment Trial Of President Castillo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:03 PM

Peru Congress Votes Against Holding Impeachment Trial of President Castillo

Peru lawmakers voted against the impeachment process of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who had been previously accused of misusing state funds during election campaign

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Peru lawmakers voted against the impeachment process of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who had been previously accused of misusing state funds during election campaign.

"The plenary congress rejected the consideration of petition 1222 by 76 votes against, 46 for, with four abstentions, proposing to declare the permanent moral incapacity of the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo," the parliament press service said on Twitter.

On November 25, a group of parliamentarians submitted a proposal to impeach Castillo. Among the reasons, they named the illegal use of funds from the Junin region government during the 2021 election campaign of the Free Peru National Political Party, the appointment of people associated with terrorism or accused of defending terrorism as officials, and influence peddling in the armed forces.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Twitter Junin Peru November Congress Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Police inspector shot dead at Khar

Police inspector shot dead at Khar

13 seconds ago
 Solo exhibition 'Silver Linings' attracting people ..

Solo exhibition 'Silver Linings' attracting people

1 minute ago
 Malaysian Court Upholds Sentence Against Ex-Prime ..

Malaysian Court Upholds Sentence Against Ex-Prime Minister in 1MDB Case - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Berlin, Moscow Ready to Work Out Common Positions ..

Berlin, Moscow Ready to Work Out Common Positions - German Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 30,752 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 30,752 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Zimbabwe to ban unvaccinated from public transport ..

Zimbabwe to ban unvaccinated from public transport as omicron wrecks havoc

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.