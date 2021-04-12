Peru to Hold Second Round of Presidential Elections in Summer - National Jury of Elections

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Peru is set to hold a presidential election runoff in June as none of the candidates managed to get a minimum of half plus one of the votes required for victory in the first round, president of the National Jury of Elections, Jorge Salas, said.

"We expect that we will know all the results, on who is making it to the second round, in the first week of May," Salas told tv Peru on Sunday.

Peru held the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, however, according to Ipsos, out of the total 18 candidates, none managed to get over 50 percent of the votes needed to win.

According to early exit poll data, leftist Pedro Castillo is leading with 16.1 percent of the votes. He is followed by rightist economist Hernando de Soto with 11.9 percent and Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who also has 11.9 percent.