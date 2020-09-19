UrduPoint.com
Peruvian Congress Refuses To Support Impeachment For President Vizcarra - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:10 AM

Peruvian Congress Refuses to Support Impeachment for President Vizcarra - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The Peruvian Congress has not supported the impeachment for President Martin Vizcarra, media reported on late Friday.

According to the RPP radio broadcaster, the lawmakers discussed the issue for the whole day, and the impeachment bid failed to gather 87 votes needed for the initiative's approval.

The Congress, long hostile to Vizcarra, initiated the impeachment proceedings last week after it had obtained voice recordings where the Peruvian president instructed several subordinates from the government to give false testimonies about his involvement in the issuance of controversial state contracts.

Vizcarra, while acknowledging that the recordings were authentic, claimed that they had been heavily edited and taken out of context. The leader said he was not going to voluntarily step down.

