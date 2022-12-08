BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The office of Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra said on Wednesday that the constitutional order in the country has been restored and the curfew, enforced by impeached President Pedro Castillo, has been lifted.

"The illegally imposed curfew is no longer in effect as the constitutional order has been restored," the office said in a statement.

On November 30, opposition lawmakers filed a motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence." The previous motion was filed following allegations of corruption. The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.

Earlier in the day, Castillo dissolved the country's parliament prior to a new hearing on his impeachment which was the third formal attempt to oust him.

Following the order, Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa announced his resignation, calling the decision a coup. Following the resignation, Boluarte was sworn in by the national legislature as the country's new president.

Radio RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) reported that both Peru's armed forces and police did not support the president's decision to dissolve the parliament, saying that the Peruvian military and the national police did not follow orders and actions that violated the constitution.

The state representative of the Peruvian Justice Ministry, Daniel Soria, has filed charges of a coup attempt and abuse of power against the impeached president with the Prosecutor General's Office. Later, the prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against Castillo on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.