Peskov On Erdogan's Idea Of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting: Nothing On It Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Peskov on Erdogan's Idea of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting: Nothing on It Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) No preparations are being made for the meeting between the presidents of the Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while Ukraine is still being pumped up with weapons and failing to comply with the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"There is nothing about this meeting," Peskov said, answering whether Erdogan had discussed this idea with Putin and whether preparations were underway for the meeting.

The spokesman noted that the Ukrainian authorities were not fulfilling their obligations and weapons were being imported into the country.

"There is only the pumping of Ukraine with weapons and its failure to comply with the Minsk package of measures," Peskov stressed.

