Peskov on Sanctions Relief for Passage of Ships With Grain From Ukraine: Ports Mined

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the idea of possible easing of restrictions on the export of fertilizers from Russia in exchange for the passage of ships with grain from Ukraine, noting that the ports there are mined, which is dangerous for shipping.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal, citing diplomatic sources, reported that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had asked Moscow not to impede the exit of grain cargoes from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, and in return promised to help ease sanctions against fertilizers from Russia and Belarus.

The newspaper said that Turkey had expressed its readiness to participate in the agreements, including taking on the task of finding and neutralizing sea mines and managing ships with grain.

"The fact is that Ukrainian ports are heavily mined, and the water area is now, in fact, extremely dangerous for navigation. A demining operation is now needed there. This is a very difficult operation, but so far the danger for navigation and navigation in general in those parts is very high," Peskov told reporters.