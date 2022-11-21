UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Warsaw's Decision Not To Let Lavrov To OSCE Ministerial Council: OSCE's Headache

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022

Peskov on Warsaw's Decision Not to Let Lavrov to OSCE Ministerial Council: OSCE's Headache

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Warsaw's refusal to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting is unlikely to cause discomfort for Russia and Lavrov, this is a headache for the OSCE, Kremlis spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed its refusal to allow Lavrov to participate in the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which will be held in Lodz from December 1-2. Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on Lavrov's refusal to participate in the meeting of the Ministerial Council. Poland's decision to deny Lavrov participation in the meeting in Lodz is unprecedented and provocative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.

In addition, Russian parliamentarians were denied visas to participate in the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), which will be held in Warsaw from November 24-26.

"Let's remember the end of last year and the beginning of this year. It was the OSCE that actually rejected Russia's constructive proposal for a structured, project-oriented and future-oriented conversation on security issues. It was the OSCE who rejected. Such statements can hardly cause discomfort for our side, especially for Sergey Lavrov. But the fact that this is a big headache for the OSCE, as an organization, is unequivocal," Peskov said, answering journalists' questions.

He noted that the OSCE would lose more from this refusal than Russia.

