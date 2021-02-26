Pfizer Poised to Triple Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EU in Q2 2021 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group President Angela Hwang said on Thursday that the company would triple the supply of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of the year.

"For the EU, Pfizer's fulfilling our dose deliveries in line with agreed schedules. We've committed to delivering 500 million doses to the EU in 2021 with quantities increasing every month, including a tripling of doses in Q2 compared with Q1," Hwang told the European Parliament.

She said the company was determined to increase its production capacity to reach the newly eyed global output goal of 2 billion doses in 2021.

"It gives us great pride that 70 percent of those doses will be produced in Europe," Hwang added, specifying that the production facilities are based in Germany and Belgium.

US company Pfizer is among the producers with which the European Union signed early access contracts for their COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech. As stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, the contracts entail 600 million doses.