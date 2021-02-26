UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Poised To Triple Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To EU In Q2 2021 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Pfizer Poised to Triple Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EU in Q2 2021 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group President Angela Hwang said on Thursday that the company would triple the supply of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of the year.

"For the EU, Pfizer's fulfilling our dose deliveries in line with agreed schedules. We've committed to delivering 500 million doses to the EU in 2021 with quantities increasing every month, including a tripling of doses in Q2 compared with Q1," Hwang told the European Parliament.

She said the company was determined to increase its production capacity to reach the newly eyed global output goal of 2 billion doses in 2021.

"It gives us great pride that 70 percent of those doses will be produced in Europe," Hwang added, specifying that the production facilities are based in Germany and Belgium.

US company Pfizer is among the producers with which the European Union signed early access contracts for their COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech. As stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, the contracts entail 600 million doses.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament German European Union Company Germany Belgium Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

2 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

2 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

2 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

2 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.