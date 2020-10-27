UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Reports Lower Earnings As Covid-19 Hits Revenues

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Pfizer reports lower earnings as Covid-19 hits revenues

Pfizer reported lower third-quarter profits Tuesday as Covid-19 dented demand for some medicines from patients whose regular health care patterns were disrupted

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pfizer reported lower third-quarter profits Tuesday as Covid-19 dented demand for some medicines from patients whose regular health care patterns were disrupted.

The drugmaker, which is working on clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, reported a 71 percent drop in profit to $2.2 billion. The year-ago period included a large gain connected to a transaction.

Revenues dipped four percent to $12.1 billion, missing analyst estimates.

Pfizer estimated a revenue hit of $500 million connected to Covid-19 due to lower pharma demand in China and fewer wellness visits from patients in the US.

The company saw an 11 percent drop in its hospital business in emerging markets, primarily due to fewer elective surgeries in China and shorter in-patient hospital stays in the country.

This effect was partially offset by increased demand for the Prevnar-13 vaccine for pneumonia "resulting from greater vaccine awareness for respiratory illnesses," the company said.

Pfizer also cited strong performance in its biopharma business due to good sales for cancer drug Ibrance, anticoagulant Eliquis and other medications.

Pfizer said its Phase 3 Covid-19 trial had enrolled more than 40,000 participants, with nearly 36,000 having received their second vaccination as of Monday.

Shares rose 0.7 percent to $38,20 in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

Business China Company Market Cancer From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

16 minutes ago

Green Growth Should Become Driver of COVID-19 Econ ..

48 seconds ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

46 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Court extends judicial rema ..

49 seconds ago

'Road Safety Council of Pakistan' launched

51 seconds ago

KP PSC recommends appointment of three professors ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.