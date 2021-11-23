UrduPoint.com

Philippine Presidential Aspirant Marcos Jr Tested For Cocaine

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:39 PM

Philippine presidential aspirant Marcos Jr tested for cocaine

The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he took a cocaine test after President Rodrigo Duterte accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the illegal drug

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he took a cocaine test after President Rodrigo Duterte accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the illegal drug.

Marcos Jr, who is among the frontrunners seeking to succeed Duterte in 2022, said in a statement he was tested Monday and had submitted the result to three police agencies.

He told a local broadcaster he had tested negative.

"I really don't feel that I am the one being alluded to," said Marcos Jr, popularly known as "Bongbong".

"In spite of that, I believe it is my inherent duty as an aspiring public official to assure my fellow Filipinos that I am against illegal drugs. This is why I took a cocaine test yesterday." Duterte, who has waged a deadly war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, has not identified the candidate he claims uses cocaine.

At times he has referred to them using male pronouns.

"There's a candidate who was using cocaine -- you can ask the rich people," Duterte said Monday.

"Why did I not arrest that person? You don't know the rich, they go on a yacht or in the air, that's where they snort." A leaked survey conducted in October by respected polling outfit Social Weather Stations reportedly showed Marcos Jr as the top preference for president with 47 percent of voter support.

He was followed by incumbent vice president and leading opposition candidate Leni Robredo (18 percent) and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso (13 percent).

Retired boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao was fourth with nine percent, followed by Senator Panfilo Lacson with five percent.

Lacson said Tuesday he and his vice presidential running mate, Senator Vicente Sotto, had voluntarily undergone "multi-drug testing" on Monday. He said they had "passed".

Pacquiao, who has admitted using marijuana and crystal meth in his youth, said he supported mandatory drug testing for those seeking a government post.

"Although I'm not in a position to judge anyone on this issue, I am willing to undergo a drug test anytime and anywhere," Pacquiao said Friday, suggesting a hair follicle test offered "better results".

Domagoso on Friday also denied using drugs.

Duterte has been an ally of the controversial Marcos family, which had gone into exile in the United States after the patriarch's humiliating downfall in 1986.

But recently Duterte has been publicly critical of Marcos Jr, describing him as a "weak leader... saddled with baggage".

Sara Duterte, his daughter, had been widely expected to run for president, and potentially protect him from criminal charges in the Philippines and International Criminal Court prosecutors over his deadly drug war.

But she has filed her candidacy for vice president, a position which holds very little power, and formed an alliance with Marcos Jr.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

Sara told a rally of supporters Sunday "we need to protect our candidate. Let us protect BBM ('Bongbong' Marcos)".

Duterte's chosen successor is now his close aide Senator Christopher Go, who made a last-minute entry into the race on November 13.

Many analysts consider Go unlikely to win.

Related Topics

Weather Police Drugs Male Alliance United States Philippines October November Criminals Sunday Dictator Post Family From Government Top Race Boxing Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

8 minutes ago
 Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to G ..

Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to Gazprom - Spinu

8 minutes ago
 NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across ..

NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across country

8 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities fro ..

PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities from pollution

8 minutes ago
 Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic cas ..

Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic case of Indian fabrications

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.