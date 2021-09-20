(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A daughter of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso has donated a collection of eight of her late father's masterpieces and a sketchbook to France to pay off her inheritance tax.

The works were handed over at a ceremony in the Picasso Museum on Monday, in the presence of Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"It is an honor for your country to receive new works by Picasso. They will enrich and enlarge our cultural heritage," Le Maire tweeted.

The works include "Child with a lollipop sitting under a chair," a portrait of Picasso's father "Don Jose Ruiz," and a wooden Tiki statuette.

The donor, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, is Picasso's eldest daughter, born in 1935 to French model Marie-Therese Walter. The collection will be showcased at an exhibition to open in April of next year.