Pirates Attack Tanker In Gulf Of Guinea, Russian Citizens May Be Kidnapped - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Pirates have attacked the MT CURACAO TRADER product tanker in the Gulf of Guinea, with Russian and Ukrainian members of the crew believed to be kidnapped, the Dryad Global maritime security risk management company said in a statement.

The incident took place 210 nautical miles (over 241 miles) from the Nigerian state of Bayelsa.

"Initial reporting indicates that the vessel was approached by 8 armed individuals and boarded resulting in the kidnap of 15 crew. The kidnapped crew are believed to be Russian and Ukrainian nationals," the statement said on Friday.

According to Dryad Global, 18 such incidents have taken place in the Gulf of Guinea in 2020 that left 93 people kidnapped.

More Stories From World

