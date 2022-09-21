MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Plastic recycling in Turkey is severely harming the health of industry employees, citizens and global environment, with the Turkish government demonstrating complete inability to fight the problem and inform population about possible threats, according to a report released by a prominent watchdog on Wednesday.

"It (the report) documents the harmful effects of plastic recycling on health and the environment, the failure of the Turkish government to protect people's rights to health and to a healthy environment from such harm, or to respect and fulfill people's right of access to information," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

As part of the study, the rights group surveyed 64 people, including 26 who currently work or previously worked in plastic recycling plants in the country and 21 who live near such facilities. According to HRW, five of the interviewed workers were children, and four adult respondents claimed to have begun working in plastic recycling industry in childhood despite the fact that Turkish law prohibits them from operating in such dangerous conditions.

Both employees of the facilities and residents of nearby settlements reported respiratory problems, severe headaches and skin ailments due to air pollutants and toxins emitted from recycling. They also complained about the absence of protective equipment and lack of medical treatment.

"Despite legal obligations for official government sources and employers to share information on the impacts of air pollution and toxic exposure, workers and residents reported being in the dark about the impacts of plastic recycling on their health and how they could protect themselves," the report added.

The Turkish authorities also fail to ensure compliance with domestic and international rules that provide for regular inspections of plastic recycling plants, HRW said. This, in turn, exacerbates facilities' negative impact on people's health and environment, according to the document.

Moreover, the watchdog drew attention to the fact that viewing plastic recycling as the main solution to plastics use is a misconception in terms of the impact on nature. Plastic recycling, contrary to expectations, exacerbates environmental pollution and, consequently, the climate crisis. According to the report, the only way to protect the nature is to reduce the amount of plastic being produced.

Based on the study, HRW urged the Turkish government to conduct independent and regular inspections of recycling facilities to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. The right group also stressed the need for the authorities to ensure public awareness of the risks of air pollution and toxin exposure near recycling facilities, and maintain respect for Turkey's ban on child labor in such hazardous workplaces.

In addition, HRW said that the situation in the country was largely related to plastic waste imports from the European Union. In this regard, the watchdog also called on EU member states to take responsibility for their own waste and manage the pollutants domestically, rather than exporting them to Turkish cities. The Turkish government, in turn, should reinstate a ban on imported plastic waste for recycling, according to the report.