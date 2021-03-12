Poland Expects 3rd COVID-19 Wave to Peak by Early April - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Poland expects the peak of the third COVID-19 wave to occur in late March or early April, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"Experts' analysis lets us say that we will reach the peak of the third wave in late March or early April," Morawiecki said.

He added that new restrictions are possible.

According to official data, Poland registered more than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases and 46,724 patients died. Warsaw has imposed a lockdown, closing restaurants, bars and cafes that can only work for take-out. At the same time, sports facilities and hotels are still open for visitors. Public gatherings are limited to five people.