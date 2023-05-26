UrduPoint.com

Poland Intends To Close Border For Russian, Belarusian Trucks - Draft Decree

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Poland intends to close the border for trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates, the draft decree prepared by the Interior Ministry aid on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Poland intends to close the border for trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates, the draft decree prepared by the Interior Ministry aid on Friday.

The draft decree was posted at the government legislative center.

