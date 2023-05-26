Poland Intends To Close Border For Russian, Belarusian Trucks - Draft Decree
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM
Poland intends to close the border for trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates, the draft decree prepared by the Interior Ministry aid on Friday
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Poland intends to close the border for trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates, the draft decree prepared by the Interior Ministry aid on Friday.
The draft decree was posted at the government legislative center.