Poland Plans To Vaccinate All Wishing To Do So By End Q3 2021 - Official

Poland Plans to Vaccinate All Wishing to Do So by End Q3 2021 - Official

The Polish authorities plan to vaccinate all interested citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the third quarter of 2021, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Polish authorities plan to vaccinate all interested citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the third quarter of 2021, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Friday.

Dworczyk noted that this calculation was based on promises from vaccine suppliers.

"We have very optimistic promises from the vaccines manufacturers for the second quarter. But we are careful in our calculations, because, for example, for May and June we do not yet have an exact delivery schedule and we rely only on certain declarations.

But there is much to be said that in the third quarter all Poles interested in vaccination will be inoculated," the official said during live broadcast by Radio Poland.

He added that the vaccination of people over 60 has already begun in Poland.

Poland with a population of about 38 million people has already received more than 6.5 million doses by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. More than 1.8 million people have so far received 2 doses of the vaccine and nearly 3.4 million people received the first shot.

