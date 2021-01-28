Poland Publishes Constitutional Court Ruling Tightening Abortion Rules, Sparks Protest

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Poland's Constitutional Court confirmed its tightening of abortion rules in a publication of its ruling Wednesday.

Poland already has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe. The court, packed with appointee judges from the ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, last year ruled to ban abortion of fetuses with congenital defects. The controversial ruling sparked massive demonstrations last year.

Since the ruling was made in October, the government stalled publishing it in the official gazette as it is wary of public anger.

The Constitutional Court argued that the right to life extends to feutuses from the moment of inception. This leaves abortion possible only in cases of rape or incest or if the pregnancy risks the mother's life or health.

Social media posts show the protest groups, led by women's rights groups, gathering in the streets of Polish capital Warsaw.