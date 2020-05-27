UrduPoint.com
Poland Scraps Mandatory Masks Despite Many Infections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Poles will no longer have to wear masks outside starting this weekend as long as they abide by social distancing rules, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday

The move came as the government further eased the EU member's anti-virus measures.

The move came as the government further eased the EU member's anti-virus measures.

Morawiecki told reporters: "There will be a general rule: in public spaces, where possible, it will be necessary to maintain a social distance of two metres (six and a half feet) but face masks will not be required.

"Though in the case of two people walking side by side, we still recommend that you wear masks," he added.

Stores will no longer be required to limit customer numbers, nor will churches have to cap the number of worshippers, but here too social distancing guidelines will continue to apply.

Open-air concerts will once again be permitted along with public gatherings of up to 150 people.

From June 6, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, gyms, pools and massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, but face masks will be required. Nightclubs will remain closed.

"We have managed to bring the disease, epidemic under control much more effectively than the world's wealthiest countries," Morawiecki said to explain why Poland was lifting measures.

Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said the number of coronavirus infections remains high, but those involved were already quarantined for having come into contact with someone with the disease.

By Wednesday morning, the country of 38 million people had recorded 22,303 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 1,025 deaths and 10,330 recovered individuals, according to official data.

