Poland To Create Fund For Those With Side Effects After Vaccines - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Poland to Create Fund for Those With Side Effects After Vaccines - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Polish government will set up a compensation fund for people who have experienced side effects after getting a vaccine against COVID-19 or other diseases, the Polish Press Agency reported on Monday.

The government will reportedly adopt a relevant bill on Tuesday.

Almost 17 million out of 38 million people in Poland have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The country has administered over 33.7 million doses and registered 13,617 cases of side effects.

Poland is using four COVID-19 vaccines - those developed by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Johnson & Johnson.

More Stories From World

